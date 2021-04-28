PHELPS — The former president of the Phelps-Clifton Springs school board has his eye on another office: Phelps town supervisor.
Ryan Davis, a lifelong town resident, announced his candidacy for the position in a news release Monday. A union electrician, he plans to seek the Democratic endorsement and appear on the Right for Phelps independent party line.
According to the Ontario County Board of Elections, incumbent Supervisor Norm Teed, a Republican, will be seeking another term.
Davis, 45, said he wants to bring more transparency and involvement to the position while working to create a new vision for the town and being fiscally responsible to property owners.
“As your Phelps town supervisor, my focus will be to serve all of the residents and businesses in the community while working to move the town forward in a responsible way,” Davis said. “Whether it’s working as a union electrician, volunteering in youth sports or serving on the Board of Education, I have always worked on behalf of all residents to ensure they have a voice at the table and are treated respectfully and fairly.”
Davis, the son of a Vietnam veteran, is a graduate of Midlakes High School and SUNY Geneseo. He noted his long track record of service to the community, including volunteering with the Sons of the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Seeley B. Parish Post 457. Davis also has worked with several area youth basketball programs.
He is now in his eighth year on the school board, serving a stint as president until last summer. Davis said during his years on the board he worked to provide a strong program for school-aged children, fiscal responsibility to taxpayers, and was a key supporter of the “Midlakes Strong” chicken barbecue that helped to feed families at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis is in his ninth year as an officer of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 840, serving as president for the last five years. Davis said under his leadership, the union has endorsed candidates from both political parties.
“I enjoy what I’ve done and I appreciate being able to represent working people throughout the entire Finger Lakes,” said Davis, who has two children with his wife, Ruthie. “I’ll bring that sense of small-town collaboration while working with our community partners to move our town forward.”