WATERLOO — Sarah Davis is expected to be reappointed as executive director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency when the organization’s board of directors meets Thursday.
The Fayette resident, who succeeded the retiring Bob Aronson in April 2020, was approved for a pay raise Dec. 4. Effective Jan. 1, her annual salary rose from $84,000 to $94,000.
The IDA board also will consider reappointing Robert Kernan of Seneca Falls as chief financial officer, an unpaid position.
A host of annual appointments and designations are on the agenda, including the selection of Halpin Law Firm of Montour Falls as legal counsel.
There are two vacancies on the nine-member board. Menzo Case resigned in 2021. Steve Wadhams’ term expired Dec. 31, and he asked not to be reappointed.
“The IDA board is planning to work with the Board of Supervisors to fill the two vacancies once the annual committee appointments have been made by the Board of Supervisors,” Davis said.
Steve Brusso, Tom Kime, Tom Murray, Bruce Murray, Sue Cirencione, Don Trout and Jeff Shipley are the current IDA board members.