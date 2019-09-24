NEWARK — The owners of a dog that was stabbed to death last week have been charged with allowing their dogs to run at large.
Troy A. Brown and Teala A. Young were charged by village police with one count of unlicensed dog and one count of dog running at large. They will answer the charges Oct. 2 in village court.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said the charges stem from an incident that occurred about 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Police responded to the Cannery Row Mall area of West Union Street, close to a parking area off the Erie Canal path near Edgett Street.
Thoms said two unleashed dogs, a pit bull and a Huskie-type dog owned by Brown and Young — police said Brown and Young live in the area — attacked a 9-year-old mixed-breed dog owned by Edward Hilfiker, 72. Police said Hilfiker was walking his dog.
Thoms said the dogs owned by Brown and Young attacked Hilfiker’s dog in the neck and leg area. Hilfiker was unable to separate the dogs and stabbed the pit bull in the neck.
Hilfiker called 911 to report the incident. Police reviewed video from a nearby camera before filing charges.
Thoms said Hilfiker sought treatment for injuries to his dog the following day.
Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said the matter is being investigated.
“The DA is looking into it,” Thoms said. “We have one more video to look at.”