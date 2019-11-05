WATERLOO — The deadline to request intervenor funds to offset the costs of lawyers and technical experts for those questioning the NextEra Solar Resources project is Nov. 15.
NextEra, also known as Trelina Solar Energy Center LLC, is based in Juno Beach, Fla. It is proposing an 80 megawatt solar photovoltaic electronic generating facility in the Packwood and Serven roads and Pre-Emption Street area in the west end of the town. The company is seeking approval for the project through Article 10 of the state Public Service Law.
Part of that process involves the filing of a Preliminary Scoping Statement (PSS), which was filed Oct. 10. The company is required to post a $28,000 intervenor fee to be used to defray certain costs incurred by eligible municipal and local parties as intervenors during the pre-application phase of the proceedings.
At least 50 percent of the $28,000 must be reserved for potential awards to eligible municipalities, such as the town of Waterloo and city of Geneva.
That leaves $14,000 available for use by other intervenor parties.
Municipal and local parties wanting to request pre-application intervenor funding must file their request no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Parties seeking such funding must complete the RFIF form available on the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment web page at www.dps.ny.gov/sitingboard. Applicants should follow the “forms” link on the left side of the page.
All requests for pre-application intervenor funds must be submitted to Administrative Law Judge Sean Mullany of the Department of Public Service at sean-mullany@dps.ny.gov and Administrative Law Judge Michael Caruso of the Department if Environmental Conservation at michael.caruso@dec.ny.gov.
A copy of each funding request must also be filed with Kathleen H. Burgess, secretary of the Siting Board, at secretary@dps.ny.gov by 4:30 p.m. on the due date.
Those without email access can send their funding request to Mullany, Caruso and Burgess by first class mail at the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, N.Y., 12223 so it is received by Nov. 15.
A copy of each funding request also must be served on all persons identified on the party list, by email if possible, or by first class mail. The party list can be accessed at the Siting Board’s webpage by following the “projects under review” link on the left side of the page, clicking on the PSS submittals link in the center of the page, then under submitted scoping statement plans, clicking on the case number 19-F-0366 and then clicking on the party list tab.
The project includes hundreds of commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, buried and possibly overhead electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities. There would be a 115 kilovolt switchyard. The project will be located on land leased from property owners and the solar rays are said to be an estimated 10 feet high.
At least one law firm, Zoghlin Group of Rochester, has sent solicitation letters to property owners offering to represent people in the review process.
Later in the process, if a final application is filed, an additional $80,000 in intervenor funds will be available.