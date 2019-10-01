OVID — Seneca County Sewer District No. 1 is applying for a modification to its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System surface-discharge permit for its wastewater treatment plant in Willard.
Before the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon approves the new permit, written comments will be received until Oct. 18.
The sewer district wants to incorporate DEC-proposed new terms in the SPDES permit for the plant, which currently discharges 700,000 gallons of treated wastewater into Seneca Lake, a Class AA waterbody.
The draft permit modifications include:
• A new limit for summer and winter ammonia.
• The fecal coliform test and limit are changed to total coliform.
• A revised limit for total residual chlorine to 0.03 milligrams per liter.
• Oxygen monitoring.
• A pH range limit modification.
• A year-round limit of 0.5 mg/l for phosphorus.
• An updated sewer use law.
• A sewer system evaluation survey.
• An engineering report and facility improvements.
The documents are available for review at the Region 8 office in Avon. It is recommended that an appointment be made with DEC contact person Kimberly Merchant to see the documents. Contact Merchant at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Mail written comments to DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414.
In addition, requests for a legislative hearing must be sent in writing to Merchant by Oct. 18.