SENECA FALLS — The town board could make one of its most important decisions Tuesday when it will consider approving terms of a new host community agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc.
Public comments on the proposed agreement will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday. Tuesday’s meeting location has been moved from the Ovid Street municipal building to the Community Center on Water Street in anticipation of a large crowd. Seneca Lake Guardian is asking opponents of the agreement to submit comments and join a demonstration prior to the 6 p.m. meeting.
At issue is a new agreement unveiled at the Aug. 1 board meeting. The agreement was negotiated for months by a special board committee with SMI officials. If the board supports the terms of the agreement, it would go into effect only if SMI obtains a state permit to expand its Route 414 landfill upward, keeping it open until 2040.
The proposed agreement calls for Texas-based SMI to implement an odor control management program; provide third-party reporting of odor complaints; have complaints investigated by SMI and a town employer trained in odor detection; it also lists measures SMI will need to take to remedy the odor situation; and allow the town board and Planning Board to review complaints if not satisfied and withdraw the town operating permit for the landfill. The agreement also calls for SMI to prohibit construction vehicles or garbage trucks from traveling through downtown Seneca Falls.
SMI would collect town residential garbage for free and not charge Seneca Falls fees for tipping or for disposal of sludge from the wastewater treatment plant.
Financially, the agreement stipulates SMI give the town a $1 million signing bonus if it approves the new agreement, and if the DEC approves SMI’s expansion application. Seneca Falls would receive another $2 million when it obtains the necessary permit from the Planning Board and town board, then receive $10 million a year for the next 15 years, based on a charge of $4 per ton of solid waste deposited at the landfill. Those payments could be used as reserve funds for a variety of infrastructure needs and lower town property taxes for many years.
The agreement is likely to generate support and opposition.
Watkins Glen-based Seneca Lake Guardian drafted a form letter for opponents to consider sending to the board.
“Let’s show the board that we do not want this landfill to keep operating beyond its planned closure date of 2025,” SLG officials said in a news release.
In related news, an attorney for Waterloo Container Co. on Route 414 has asked the board to acknowledge the new host agreement violates the existing one. Doug Zamelis claims SMI must have DEC issue a new or amended permit for expansion before the new HAC can be approved.
Meanwhile SMI’s draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed expansion is being reviewed by the DEC, which is expected to decide soon if it addresses all environmental issues and can move ahead to a final EIS, resulting in public hearings.