SENECA — Attention, town of Seneca residents. Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to fill out and submit a survey on the future of the Ontario County Landfill.
The current contract between the town, county and Casella Waste Systems — the latter operates and manages the 389-acre landfill for the county — expires in 2028, as does the county’s state operating permit.
The Town Board is seeking resident input on whether the landfill should close as planned in 2028 and a new source for waste disposal be found outside the county, or exploring the possibility of expanding into a 40-acre area south of the landfill.
The survey is available at www.townofseneca.com/landfill. Or, pick up a paper copy at the town building on Flint Road. Only surveys completed by town residents and property owners will be used as input.
At Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, board members received a petition requesting the landfill close in 2028. The number of signers was not revealed, although not all were from the town.
The 40-acre area south of the landfill is owned by Casella, but controlled by the town following its 2015 purchase from Donald Jensen.
The landfill can accept up to 2,999 tons of waste per day and operates a materials recycling facility. A separate company converts methane created from the waste to power electric generators.
The county’s agreement with Casella provides the county with $2 million to $2.5 million in revenue annually. It also provides the town with $1.7 to $2 million a year, which enables it to eliminate a town property tax and reduce the county’s tax bill.
The county Board of Supervisors’ environmental quality and planning committee also is beginning to make plans for the future of waste disposal and recycling after 2028.