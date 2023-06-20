GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences named the list of students attaining Dean’s List status for the spring semester.

To be eligible, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

The following students were honored (in alphabetical order):

Chelsie Anjo, Wolcott.

Madison Bird, Fulton.

Tara Borst, Waterloo.

Meghan Camp, Waterloo.

Rachael Countryman, Rochester.

Kristen Fish, Rochester.

Melatid Haimanot, Rochester.

Abbigail Lowe, Auburn.

Bailey Minges, Ovid.

Kelly Moschiano, Geneva.

Karen Munnings, Scottsville.

Madisyn Nurse, Phelps.

Savannah Rose, Walworth.

Bethany Schiltz, East Aurora.

Calie Snow, Clifton Springs.

Ryland Turner, Canandaigua.

Kaitlin Weichenthal, Candor.

Falan Young, Rochester.

To learn more about the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences, visit https://flhcon.edu or call 315-787-4005.

