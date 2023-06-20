GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences named the list of students attaining Dean’s List status for the spring semester.
To be eligible, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
The following students were honored (in alphabetical order):
• Chelsie Anjo, Wolcott.
• Madison Bird, Fulton.
• Tara Borst, Waterloo.
• Meghan Camp, Waterloo.
• Rachael Countryman, Rochester.
• Kristen Fish, Rochester.
• Melatid Haimanot, Rochester.
• Abbigail Lowe, Auburn.
• Bailey Minges, Ovid.
• Kelly Moschiano, Geneva.
• Karen Munnings, Scottsville.
• Madisyn Nurse, Phelps.
• Savannah Rose, Walworth.
• Bethany Schiltz, East Aurora.
• Calie Snow, Clifton Springs.
• Ryland Turner, Canandaigua.
• Kaitlin Weichenthal, Candor.
• Falan Young, Rochester.
To learn more about the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences, visit https://flhcon.edu or call 315-787-4005.