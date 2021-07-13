JUNIUS — A Syracuse woman who allegedly drove into another vehicle last month while fleeing from Waterloo Premium Outlets now faces a manslaughter charge after the other driver died.
Shyquest K. Powell, 20, was charged Monday by the Seneca County sheriff's office with felony counts of manslaughter and assault. She was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
Police said Powell crashed into Brett Rising, 66, of Junius, as she and a 17-year-old female were fleeing from a larceny at the shopping center. Rising was seriously injured in the crash and later died.