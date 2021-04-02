COVERT — Jeffrey Vann, a member of the Town Board in this Seneca County community, died March 23 at the age of 70.
Seneca County Elections Commissioner Tiffany Folk said the Town Board can appoint someone to fill the seat until the end of the year. Whether it does or doesn’t, the final two years of Vann’s four-year term will be up for election in November, as will the positions of two other members finishing four-year terms.
Vann had served since 2012.
Folk said after the June 22 primary, the Republican and Democratic Party committees in the town can conduct nominating meetings and select a candidate to run for the vacancy on their party line in November. The nominating certificate must be filed by a political party within 30 days of the primary.