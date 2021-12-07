SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will be asked to begin the search for a new zoning and code enforcement officer at today’s 6 p.m. meeting.
The Nov. 17 death of Richard Stabinsky, who had been zoning and code enforcement officer since June, prompted the search for a successor.
Stabinsky, 50, of Waterloo, was named to the position following the retirement of Dean Zettlemoyer. The board waived its residency requirement to make the appointment. An effort to make the position full-time was defeated during 2022 town budget discussions.
Stabinsky was born in Auburn and lived in Throop, Cayuga County, before moving to Waterloo. He worked at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre as an emergency medical technician and security shift manager.
The board will consider making an interim appointment tonight and to advertise for applicants for the position on a permanent basis.
Also planned tonight:
• Downtown Deli owner Anne Sandroni will address board members on the topic of trash cans on Fall Street. Another resident, Jean Gilroy, will speak on a different topic.
• Under new business, the board will be asked to advertise for people to fill seats on the Board of Assessment Review, the Heritage Preservation Commission, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
• The board will consider a request to order a 2022 Ford utility vehicle for the police department under state bid contract.
• Trustees will schedule a year-end meeting, and approve the 2022 reorganizational and regular board meeting for Jan. 4. Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski, who were elected Nov. 2, will be seated at that meeting.