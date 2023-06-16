LYONS — The Wayne County Historical Society has a new director.
Deb Hall of Macedon, who has been a member of the Wayne County Economic Development and Planning office, will lead the Historical Society and its Museum of County History, the organization announced recently.
The appointment comes after the loss of Rhea Hayes to a career change. Before that, the job was held by the late Larry Ann Evans, who was beloved in the historical and theater communities.
Office manager Linda Stevenson of Newark has been overseeing daily operations at the museum, along with fiscal reporting for both the Museum and the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee. Stevenson met Hall through the planning office in 2022, and again in early 2023, during planning sessions for the Bicentennial Founders Day and Gala events. Both are members of the Bicentennial Committee.
“Deb is very organized and has a good head for problem-solving,” Stevenson said. “She will be a welcome addition to our team.”
Hall, a 1988 graduate of Marion High School, has been with the county for two years and will stay part-time until the end of June, or until her position is filled, the Historical Society said. Hall operates Back Bohne Business Support, whose clients include other non-profit organizations such as the Finger Lakes Landlord Association, and, most recently, the Newark Pilots and Geneva Red Wings baseball clubs.
Hall, who has a bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College, has three children and four stepchildren, with two grandchildren from her marriage to Ron Hall of Palmyra in 2017.
“I am thrilled and honored to be chosen for this role,” Hall said. “I grew up in Wayne County and have lived here most of my adult life, raised my kids here, found my husband here, and have many dear friends and family members here. I am so blessed to be able to give back to my community in this way.”
“We look forward to working with Deb,” added Kathi Marshall on behalf of the 10-member Historical Society board. “She brings a variety of business experience and a new perspective to our organization, with much enthusiasm for exploring opportunities to meet our goals.”
Hall said she looks “forward to unlocking local history for people of all ages throughout the county, in collaboration with the unique towns and villages, to create a cohesive understanding of our past, our present and our future. After all, today is the tomorrow we talked about yesterday.”