SENECA FALLS — A section of West Bayard Street that has been closed to traffic since late August will not reopen anytime soon.
And, the state Canal Corp. continues to maintain the responsibility for fixing a deteriorating culvert under the street lies with the town.
Those were the two takeaways from a Thursday morning teleconference involving town and state officials.
“Most of the call was taken up by Canal Corp. representatives presenting their side, with us asking questions,” Town Board member Doug Avery said. “We’re still doing research at our end, and they understand that. There is to be a complete exchange of information and maps between the Canal Corp. and our engineer, Peter Baker from Barton & Loguidice.”
Another meeting or teleconference is tentatively scheduled for the first full week of December, Avery said.
While the Canal Corp. asserts the culvert is the town’s problem, they seemed open to hearing the town’s stance, Avery said. There was a brief discussion of cost estimates, with no serious numbers presented other than a “gut feeling” it would cost in the neighborhood of $1.5 million to fix it.
“There was also a brief discussion as to whether the road could be opened to passenger vehicles. That doesn’t look promising,” Avery said. “I interpret their description of the situation as to mean many of the most serious problems are right under the road.”
The Canal Corp. and state Department of Transportation ordered the street closed to all but local traffic Aug. 29 when it was discovered that the drainage culvert from a pond on the south side of the street was deteriorating under the road, creating a risk of the street collapsing. The pipe takes the pond water under the street and north to the state Cayuga-Seneca Canal on the north side of the street, crossing two parcels of private property.
Traffic has been detoured around that block, directing vehicles south on Ovid and Bridge streets to Barker Street, an east-west thoroughfare that connects Ovid and Bridge.
Supervisor-elect Mike Ferrara, who sat in on Thursday’s call, agreed with Avery’s account of the meeting. He added that he has reached out to state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, “so it is on her radar.”
Steven Gosset, manager of media relations for the New York Power Authority, issued a statement Friday about Thursday’s discussion.
“The Canal Corp. is committed to working with Seneca Falls to expeditiously resolve this matter,” Gosset said. “While the Canal Corp. has determined the culvert in question is not part of the state canal system, nor does it maintain an easement under West Bayard Street and the two private parcels under which the culvert travels, it is willing to review any information the town may have stating otherwise. The Canal Corp. expects to meet with the town next month to continue what has been an amicable dialogue about this matter.”