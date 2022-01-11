PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature has taken another step toward getting security in the county office building — although, once again, it did not happen without considerable debate.
At its Monday meeting, the Legislature approved a measure that would let Sheriff Ron Spike assign a court security officer to the building. The lone dissenting vote came from Legislator Carlie Chilson, who said Spike is short-staffed now and looking to fill several vacancies.
“This will create more overtime,” Chilson said during several rounds of debate. “How many people are coming into this building now, due to Covid? It looks like we are bringing someone in the building to do very little.”
The subject of security in the office building, whether it be personnel or metal detectors, has been debated since last summer. A proposed local law that would ban weapons in buildings owned or leased by the county was first voted on in September, but was not adopted even though seven of 13 legislators voted for it. Legislator Ed Bronson was absent at that meeting, and at least eight votes were needed for passage.
The law was passed 11-1 last month, but with a provision that people with a concealed-carry permit could still take a gun into a county building. County officials have declined to say if that means a visitor would have to leave the weapon with a security officer.
Benton Supervisor Jack Prendergast, who opposed the local law banning weapons, also spoke against Monday’s resolution for assigning a security officer. He told the Legislature he was speaking as a county resident and opposed the measure due to cost concerns.
“Funding is a big issue, and you are not being open with the public and transparent,” said Prendergast, who asked the Legislature to table the resolution. “This is going to be expensive, folks.”
Chilson and two other legislators, Terry Button and Mark Morris, voted to postpone Monday’s vote. The 11 other legislators voted no.
That resolution, as well as the vote to have Spike assign the officer, was debated at length. Legislator Pat Killen, a retired sheriff’s deputy, said there was security in the building when it housed the old courthouse.
“We have been discussing this for at least the last four months,” Killen said. “People in this building are very concerned for their safety.”
Specifically, Killen said employees from the Department of Social Services, Department of Motor Vehicles, and public health deal with hostile residents often. Amy Miller, commissioner of social services, said the “vast majority” of her workers want a roving security guard in the building.
“We have people come in who are paying child support. Some of them are angry,” Miller said. “The fact that it has taken so long to get security in this building is hurtful. It would be a great relief for my staff if we had security in this building.”
“Having security in this building is prudent,” Killen added. “We can talk about this forever, but it doesn’t help our employees now.”
While Button indicated he doesn’t agree with how the county is going about providing security, he voted for Monday’s resolution.
“I support Amy Miller and the employees, but this is not the right way to go about it,” he said. “We need to have a better discussion ... and not just in executive session. The way we have gone about this is lousy.”