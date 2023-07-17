CANANDAIGUA — With the threat of thunderstorms last Thursday and the potential for more flooding in the city, Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt spent that morning and afternoon — along with many others — filling sandbags and handing them out to residents who were taking them as quickly as they could be filled.
When those storms didn’t produce any more significant rainfall, DeBolt changed into a shirt and tie and praised numerous people at Thursday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“I am in awe and thankful for the way the community has responded to this event,” DeBolt said. “Within an hour or two partners from the state were here, we had county department heads, city staff, the sheriff, others. Everyone rolled up their sleeves and said ‘What needs to be done? How can I help? What do you need?’ That mentality continues today. I can’t think of another instance in my career where I have seen this much coordination and cooperation. It is truly rewarding to be a part of this team over the last few days.”
DeBolt said while he didn’t want to give a “blow by blow” description of the July 9 flooding and its aftermath, he did want to applaud those who were caught up in it. That started with the Ontario County 911 center, which is right above the Board of Supervisors meeting room.
“(911 dispatchers) took more calls in a few hours than they sometimes take in an entire month for fire and emergency services calls,” he said. “It was pandemonium. It was bedlam. They rose to the occasion and handled everyone professionally, as they always do. Our entire emergency response network starts with those men and women who work upstairs. They did an incredible job.”
DeBolt also credited Sheriff David Cirencione and Undersheriff Mike Rago, both of whom attended the meeting, public health staff, and Carla Jordan, the county’s director of sustainability and solid waste management.
“I told Carla ‘We are going to have a lot of debris. We need to know how to get rid of it quickly, efficiently, and correctly,’ ” he said. “It went as smoothly as could be expected.”
DeBolt said several hundred homes in the city were impacted by floodwaters, with numerous code enforcement officers called in from city, town and village municipalities. He credited the county Department of Public Works for getting water, rations, and sandbags.
DeBolt also praised the county emergency management office and Deb Trickey, the EMS coordinator. DeBolt noted that Jeff Harloff, the county’s longtime emergency management director and fire coordinator, retired the previous week.
Additionally, DeBolt credited the state Department of Homeland Security for its response, as well as numerous non-profit agencies.
“All of our non-profit partners, in about two hours after we called them, responded,” DeBolt said. “They were in all the room, and their help has been extraordinary.”
In other matters:
• PUBLIC HEALTH — Kate Ott, a veteran nurse in the county public health department, was appointed director of public health. The vote was unanimous.
Ott will succeed Mary Beer, who will retire in early August.
“Kate will do an excellent job,” predicted Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham, who was part of the search and interview committee.