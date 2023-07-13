CANANDAIGUA — With the memories of Sunday’s torrential rain still vivid, city residents whose homes were flooded are dealing with another depressing reality: what to do with household items ruined by water.
“The removal of debris and damaged items from impacted homes is a pressing need for residents at this time,” Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt said. “Ontario County is working closely with the city of Canandaigua to ensure the city has all the resources necessary to provide for the timely and appropriate removal of all such materials from the neighborhoods effected by this event.”
In an update Tuesday, DeBolt said leaders from state, county, town, and city entities are working with local non-profits, churches, and businesses to coordinate response efforts in affected jurisdictions. DeBolt said due to damage assessment teams and Rochester Gas & Electric crews, overall power was restored to impacted parts of the city Monday night, although some households did not have electricity restored as yet.
“Through the work of the damage assessment teams, approximately 60 homes had to have their electric meters removed because of damage sustained during the flooding,” he said, noting those homeowners can reach out to RG&E or go to the company website for additional information on how to get power back.
As of Tuesday, there were no permanent road closures in the city or elsewhere in the county. The majority of damage to area roads and streets has been repaired or is being addressed.
“Residents should expect periodic lane and/or road closures as crews continue to repair this damage as well as clean out ditches, catch basins and culverts,” DeBolt said. “These crews have been working tirelessly throughout this event, and we ask motorists to slow down, give crews plenty of space, and allow them to complete this critical work as safely as possible.”
Drivers are urged to avoid the most heavily impacted sections of the city, as there will be various crews in the area in the coming days as cleanup and recovery operations continue. Those areas include West Gibson Street, West Avenue, and Chapin Street.
Residents are urged to monitor the city’s website at canandaiguanewyork.gov or its social media pages for updated information on the removal of debris and waste.
Anyone impacted by the flooding and in need of assistance should call the Ontario County dispatch non-emergency number at 585-394-4560. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911. Anyone who desires mental health services should call 988.