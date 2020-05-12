HOPEWELL — The owner of a Pennsylvania-based company has applied for a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to repair a section of its natural-gas pipeline.
Because the work would take place within a DEC-regulated, Class 2 freshwater wetland, the DEC will consider written public comments before making a decision on Buckeye Pipeline’s application.
DEC officials from the Region 8 office in Avon said the repair work, southwest of Malone Road and Route 488, will cause temporary impacts to 0.56 acres of the wetland area. No permanent impacts are anticipated.
Written comments must be submitted no later than May 21 to Frances Knickmeyer, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414. Contact Knickmeyer at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov with questions.
• • •
Knickmeyer also will accept written comments on a project in Wayne County.
Rochester Gas & Electric is proposing to replace 30 utility poles located within a 4.28-acre wetlands area in the town of Sodus.
Written comments on that project must be submitted to Knickmeyer by May 21 to the same address.