NAPLES — he state Department of Environmental Conservation has made a tentative decision to issue a new permit for the discharge of treated wastewater at the Naples Central School District bus garage at 8 Academy St.
The facility houses and washes buses on site.
The permit would allow the discharge to an onsite stormwater retaining pond and then to groundwater from an underground oil and water separator at the bus garage.
The school district is seeking a State Pollutants Discharge Elimination System surface discharge permit.
Before the DEC will issue the permit, it will consider written public comments on the application.
The draft permit and fact sheet may be viewed and printed from the DEC website at www/dec/ny/gov/permits/6054.html. The documents also can be viewed at the DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, during normal business hours. An appointment is recommended by calling (585) 226-2466.
Written comments must be sent to Guillermo R. Saar, DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414, by Nov. 8. Comments also can be emailed to DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.