GENEVA — Local communities can compete for $350,000 in funding from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to restore and protect water quality in the Finger Lakes watershed.
Awards ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 are available, according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. The grants are supported by the state’s Environmental Protection Fund and administered through the DEC’s Finger Lakes Watershed Grant Program.
All projects submitted with an application for a grant must have defined, measurable project objectives; must have tasks and deliverables that can be completed within a two-year contract term; and must be located within the boundaries of the Finger Lakes watershed.
The Finger Lakes watershed is the combined area of the 11 glacially formed Finger Lakes and their watersheds. It’s approximately 4,600 square miles, extending into all or part of 13 counties and including three of the 10 largest lakes in the state, and is contained within the Seneca-Oneida-Oswego-Genesee River drainage watersheds, which ultimately flow north into Lake Ontario.
Round 1 of the Finger Lakes Watershed Grants Program Requests for Applications is available online through the New York State K Grants Gateway at https://grantsgateway.ny.gov. All grant applications must be registered with the Grants Gateway to be eligible for a grant award.
Non-profit applicants are required to pre-qualify in the Grants Gateway system. Registration and pre-qualifying forms are available online at https://grantsreform.ny.gov.
Grant applications must be submitted online no later than 3 p.m. July 21.