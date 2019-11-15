AVON — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages hunters to visit its deer and bear check station during the upcoming opening weekend of the regular season.
The DEC’s Region 8 check station at 6247 East Avon-Lima Road (Routes 5&20) will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday is opening day in the Southern Zone, which encompasses the Finger Lakes region.
Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer to the check station where DEC staff will determine deer age and collect biological and harvest information.
With black bear season opening the same day as deer season, wildlife staff will also check harvested bears to collect weight and sex information, along with pulling a premolar tooth to determine the bear’s age.
Participation is voluntary. The information helps DEC gather valuable data to assess the status of the big-game population in the area.