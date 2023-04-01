GENEVA — The cleanup of the petroleum-based liquid that spilled into the north end of Seneca Lake March 4 has been completed, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Region 8 office in Avon reported that its Division of Environmental Remediation Spills oversaw a “comprehensive cleanup of the spill” last week.
As a precaution, an absorbent boom remains in the drainage ditch that leads to Marsh Creek, the tributary through which the material leaking from an uncovered, 250-gallon container on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Buffalo Street made its way into the lake.
DEC officials said they continue to monitor the situation, and the boom will be removed when no additional impacts are observed.
The DEC released an overhead drone photo showing the north end of the lake Friday, indicating no spill in the water.
It is not known who owns the property where the leaking container was located. DEC officials said the enforcement investigation is ongoing and the owner of the container and property will not be identified until that probe is completed.
DEC officials said they were notified around 5 p.m. March 4 of a possible petroleum spill in the lake. The agency’s spill response team and local emergency services investigated the scene and traced the source of the petroleum back to a leaking fuel container at a property several blocks away. An initial investigation showed the container was leaking fuel onto the ground and into a storm sewer that empties into Marsh Creek before draining into the lake.
Mitigation included placement of a harbor boom around the city wastewater treatment plant outfall in the lake, along with sorbent booms and pads in the lake and along various areas of Marsh Creek. A vacuum truck was used to collect puddles of spilled petroleum on the ground.
Residents of the area where the spill occurred did not have to take any precautionary measures, DEC officials said.