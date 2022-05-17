PENN YAN — The village is asking for more time to comply with fecal coliform and total residual chlorine effluent limits for its wastewater treatment plant.
And, the state Department of Environmental Conservation appears willing to grant that request.
The DEC Region 8 office in Avon has made a tentative determination to modify the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the wastewater treatment plant at 30 Elmwood Ave. It would change the schedule of compliance dates for the start and completion of a new ultraviolet disinfection system.
The installation of the system would be allowed to start by July 1 and be completed and in operation by May 1, 2023, if the DEC permit modification is approved.
But before a final permit modification is approved, the DEC needs to allow for public comment. Written comments on the time extension must be sent to Kimberly Merchant, DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, by June 10.
Contact Merchant at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.