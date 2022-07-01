TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation made its decision Greenidge Generation’s request for a new Title V permit.
The answer: No.
In a statement issued Thursday, DEC officials in Albany said they conducted a comprehensive review of Greenidge’s application and supporting materials, as well as reviewing about 4,000 public comments related to Greenidge’s hopes of landing a new permit so it could expand its cryptocurrency operation in Dresden.
“DEC determined the permit renewal application does not demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act,” the ruling stated. “Based on DEC’s review of the specific facts and circumstances presented, this natural gas-fired facility’s continued operations would be inconsistent with the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits established in the Climate Act, driven by the change in the primary purpose of its operations.”
Greenidge officials said they would challenge the decision in court and continue to operate under the terms of its original permit.
The news was met with joy by Seneca Lake Guardian, a Watkins Glen-based environmental group dedicated to protect Seneca Lake. The group mounted an aggressive campaign and lobbying effort against the air-permit renewal.
“This is an incredible, precedent-setting moment for everyone who has fought side by side with the Finger Lakes community,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice-president of Seneca Lake Guardian. “Gov. Hochul and the DEC stood with science and the people and sent a message top outside speculators that New York’s former fossil fuel burning plants are not yours to re-open a gas-guzzling Bitcoin mining cancer on our communities.”
In addition to opposing Greenidge’s expansion, opponents have called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a two-year cryptocurrency mining moratorium at former fossil fuel power plants. While the state Senate and Assembly passed the legislation, Hochul has not yet signed it. While the bill would not impact Greenidge, advocates say speculators are looking to New York for new cryptomining opportunities in old fossil fuel plants.
“Today, Gov. Hochul and the DEC have demonstrated that New York is serious about upholding our nation-leading climate laws by denying Greenidge Generation LLC’s application for a Title V air permit renewal,” said Assembly member Anna Kelles, D-125 of Ithaca. “This is an important first step toward preventing the use of our old retired fossil fuel power plants for personal corporate gain.”
“As a state resident living on the front line of this industry, I’ve seen first hand how polluting and contentious proof of work cryptocurrency mining, the largest type being Bitcoin, can be for a community,” added Abi Buddington, a Dresden property owner and secretary of the Committee To Preserve the Finger Lakes. “I’m grateful to the governor and DEC.”
DEC officials said that rather than providing energy solely to the state’s electricity grid, Greenidge’s original purpose, the power plant now primarily provides behind-the-meter energy to support the demands of its energy-intensive, proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining operations.
Earlier this year, DEC advised Greenidge officials that it needed to take additional greenhouse gas mitigation measures to meet the requirements of the Climate Act. On March 25, Greenidge submitted its proposed changes.
Greenidge operates more than 20,000 bitcoin mining machines and wants to expand to about 32,500. Proof-of-work cryptomining operations emit more than a million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually.
In a statement released Thursday, Greenidge officials in Fairfield, Conn., said “it is important for all Greenidge stakeholders to know this decision does not have any impact on our current operations in Dresden. Because our application was already deemed complete, we operate pursuant to the State Administrative Procedures Act (SAPA). Consistent with provisions of SAPA, we can continue running uninterrupted under our existing Title V air permit, which is still in effect for as long as it takes to successfully challenge this arbitrary and capricious decision”
The company said it made a “sincere and substantial” offer to take unprecedented actions to further reduce its emissions and make those proposals binding conditions in its renewed permit. On March 25, Greenidge officials said they proposed reducing the facility’s permitted greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 40% by 2025, five years before the first Climate Act emissions reduction target date of 2030.
The company also said it offered to be a zero carbon-emitting facility by 2035, five years before the statewide target for the electric-generating sector kicked in.
“The DEC never once engaged Greenidge since March 25 to finalize a permit that would dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve upstate jobs,” the company said. “They chose to pass up the opportunity to materially improve the environment, choosing instead to burden New York taxpayers with the expense of funding a lengthy administrative and judicial battle that could have easily been avoided.”
Greenidge officials said there is “no credible legal basis whatsoever” for a denial of its application “because there is no actual threat to the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act from its renewed permit.”
“This is a standard air permit renewal governing emission levels for a facility operating in full compliance with its existing permit today,” the statement said. “It’s not, and cannot, be transformed into a politically charged cryptocurrency permit. It is absurd for anyone to look at the facts and rationally claim that renewing this specific permit for a facility that makes up a small fraction of the state’s electricity generation capacity would impede New York’s long-term climate goals. It simply would not.”
The company said it is confident an unbiased court system will reverse “this regulatory misjudgment.”
Mike Davis, president of Local 840 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, blasted the decision.
“It is a sad day in New York state when we can throw away good-paying jobs in a high-tech field,” Davis said. “This decision satisfies a small fraction of people whose beliefs are based on fears and who cover their ears to the facts,” Davis said.
Davis said he may have to tell the plant’s eight to 30 union workers that “working-class families don’t rate as high as some of the wealthy families that live on the lake.”