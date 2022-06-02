SENECA FALLS — Strengthened liner requirements and new measures to control odors and limit methane emissions are included in a draft of solid-waste regulations announced by the state Department of Environmental Conservation two weeks ago.
If those regulations become law, they would impact Seneca Meadows in the town of Seneca Falls and the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca. The proposed changes are subject to public review.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the seven new regulations would affect how the DEC regulates different types of waste and how waste can be repurposed, combat climate change, and ensure the ongoing protection of water and air quality and quality of life for state residents.
“Solid waste is a significant contributor to greenhouse gases and continuously enhancing waste management practices plays a key role in New York’s efforts to address climate change,” Seggos said. “With these draft regulations, DEC is advancing policies that will reduce waste at its source and prevent waste from heading to our landfills.”
The proposed changes:
• Restrictions on allowing composting and mulch facilities and operations at certain facilities, and prohibiting construction and demolition debris-processing facilities in mines on Long Island to ensure the protection of drinking-water quality.
• Enhancement to the state’s process for certain beneficial use determination (BUD) materials for the reuse of certain materials.
• Clarification of terminology used to describe excavated material and fill material to ensure the protection of the environment.
• Expansion of exemptions for municipalities collecting source separated recyclables and changes to help municipalities that hold household hazardous waste-collection events.
• Strengthened liner requirements to further enhance the long-term protection of groundwater and new measures required to control odors and better limit landfill gas emissions.
• Increased requirements for the transportation of excavated material.
• Limiting the use of certain excavated material in Long Island, Westchester County, and the New York City Watershed.
The full text of the proposed amendments to Part 360 Series, Part 371, and Part 377 is available at https://dec.ny.gov/regulations/125274.html.
Virtual public hearings on the proposed revisions are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 19, via WebEx. The DEC is accepting public comment on the proposed revisions until July 25. Submit comments at solidwasteregulations@dec.ny.gov and use “comments on proposed Part 360 series” as the subject line.
Representatives of the two area landfills say officials at both facilities are reviewing the changes.
“We have received the draft DEC solid waste regulations update, but have not yet had a chance to read or digest it,” said Kyle Black, district manager for Waste Connections, the parent company of Seneca Meadows.
“We are always interested in changes in policy around the environment and public health and safety,” said Joe Fusco, a spokesman for Casella Waste Services, which operates the Ontario County Landfill through an agreement with the county. “We are in the process of reviewing the proposed changes and the impact they may have. We look forward to providing comments to the DEC.”
Seneca Meadows is the state’s largest landfill, while Ontario County ranks third.