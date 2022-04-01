TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conversation once again has prolonged its time frame for making a decision on Greenidge Generation’s effort to renew its emissions permits.
In an email to the Times Thursday afternoon, Maureen Wren, the DEC’s director of media relations, said the agency has informed Greenidge officials the company needs more mitigation efforts related to greenhouse gases to meet the requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Last week, Greenidge proposed mitigation measures for the facility as part of the Title IV (acid rain) and Title V (air) permit renewal process. Wren said the DEC has not made a determination regarding the sufficiency of the proposed measures in meeting requirements of the state legislation. She added that the DEC is reviewing additional information submitted by Greenidge, as well as all application materials and the approximately 4,000 comments received following two public hearings last year. There were written comments too.
As a result, Wren said the DEC and Greenidge mutually agreed to further suspend the Uniform Procedures Act time frame for permit reviews until June 30. The previous dates had been Jan. 31, then March 31.
“DEC has not made a final decision on the application and will ensure that any final decision is in compliance with all applicable standards and requirements to protect public health and the environment, including the Climate Act,” Wren wrote.
There has been opposition to Greenidge and its bitcoin mining operation on the shores of Seneca Lake in Yates County. Greenidge has responded by saying it is in full compliance with its existing permits, and others have backed the company for its economic impact.
In February, state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle heard oral arguments in an effort by opponents to obtain an injunction that would stop Greenidge’s expansion of its cryptocurrency operation, which was approved last year by the Torrey Planning Board. Doyle had not ruled on that motion as of Thursday.