TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has given Greenidge Generation until January 2023 to install screens on a Seneca Lake intake pipe to prevent “fish mortality.”
The announcement came Friday, the day a State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit at Greenidge was set to expire.
In an email to the Times, Maureen Wren — the DEC’s director of media relations — said Greenidge is required under its existing permit to install wedgewire screens at the facility. To do so, Greenidge needs to obtain an Article 15 permit (excavation and fill in navigable waters) along with a permit to ensure water quality while the work is being done.
Greenidge applied for those in March. Wren said public comment was accepted until Sept. 1 and the DEC authorizations to complete the work were issued earlier this week.
“On Sept. 27, DEC also issued a minor modification to the facility’s SPDES permit that enables Greenidge Generation to continue installing cylindrical wedgewire screens,” Wren wrote. “Under the modification, the facility will have until Jan. 20, 2023 to fulfill the requirement of the current SPDES permit to install the ‘Best Technology Available’ to reduce the impacts of the cooling water intake system on the aquatic organisms of Seneca Lake.”
Greenidge takes lake water to cool the turbines used to generate the electricity needed to run thousands of high-speed computers involved in the cryptocurrency mining process. The water is discharged into the Keuka Lake Outlet near Dresden.
Wren said modification of the SPDES permit was issued independently of Greenidge’s application to renew the permit.
“DEC’s review of the pending SPDES renewal application is ongoing,” she wrote.
In a statement, Greenidge officials said the screens will be in by Jan. 20 pending state approval.
“We’ve consistently worked to ensure that Seneca Lake, which our team enjoys and values as much as anyone, and its aquatic life are fully protected. The final phase of compliance with our SPDES permit involves the installation of additional protections like wedgewire screens, which represent the best available technology. Our application was submitted in March and we’re awaiting final regulatory approvals for that project. We will promptly complete the installation of our screens upon receipt of those approvals.”
Officials said the company has invested $6 million to meet permit obligations.
“We look forward to finishing our work in the weeks ahead.”
In a news release sent to media outlets Thursday, Seneca Lake Guardian criticized Greenidge for not meeting the Sept. 30 deadline.
“They’ve had five years to comply with the law, but instead this corporate bully has chosen to kill our fish, pollute our air and threaten our $3 billion, 68,000-job agritourism economy — just to make a few people richer,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian.
Earlier this year, the DEC denied Greenidge’s application to renew its Title V air permit. DEC officials said at the time the company’s proposed mitigation measures were insufficient to comply with the state’s new Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Company officials said they would challenge the DEC ruling in court and continue operating under their current permit until the legal challenge is resolved.