GENEVA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is recommending a fall 2021 cleanup of historic Genesee Park as part of the Geneva Foundry zone remediation that has entered its fourth year.
However, in a letter to the city, the DEC has determined that only a few of the aging trees in the park likely will survive the soil removal process.
The DEC is looking for City Council approval to go ahead with the work.
The loss of many of the park’s trees became a concern of some City Council members in September 2020 when the DEC brought its park remediation plan to the city for approval in hopes of doing the work last fall. Councilors suggested the cleanup be delayed to work with environmental officials to determine if more trees could be saved, saying replacement trees would take decades of growth to provide ample park shade.
David Chiusano, project manager for DEC’s Division of Environmental Remediation, noted additional investigative work on the part of the DEC in response to concerns by some council members.
“In October 2020, the department’s consultant collected additional soil samples from five new locations near trees to aid in the determination of which trees may be protected in place while allowing for sufficient contaminant removal to provide satisfactory protection of public health and the environment,” he wrote to City Manager Sage Gerling. “The concentrations of arsenic detected in Genesee Park represent some of the highest levels detected to date within the defined Former Geneva Foundry Air Deposition Area.”
Besides arsenic, very high levels of lead also were detected in the top six inches of park soil, Chiusano said.
He said the DEC’s project arborist conducted additional investigation of 14 trees in Genesee Park during a September 2020 meeting with city officials. The news was not good.
The DEC arborist “determined that four trees in Genesee Park have a good chance of surviving remediation and two trees have a reasonable chance of surviving remediation,” said Chiusano.
Among the trees that could likely survive the soil removal work include a large oak tree in the southern half of the park.
However, Chiusano issued a word of caution.
“Should the city agree to proceed with remediation, these six trees would be left in place with the understanding that the department and its contractors will not be liable for the future health, stability and maintenance of these trees,” he said. “Additionally, if the necessary excavation disrupts the roots and/or stability of any of these trees during remediation such that the department is no longer confident of its future health and stability, the tree will be removed and replaced.”
The eight other trees in the park can’t be protected, either for poor health, defects and/or the depth of soil excavation needed around their roots, said Chiusano, noting replacement trees of the same or similar variety will be planted in their place.
“These trees are typically purchased from local nurseries and are likely to be 6 to 10 feet tall at the time they are planted,” he said. “It may be possible to acquire and plant somewhat larger trees to replace some of the mature trees, but they will still be juvenile trees and consistent with trees installed during the restoration of other properties remediated beginning in 2017.”
Chiusano said the Genesee Park cleanup and restoration is estimated at $150,000 and, like the rest of the $16 million Foundry Zone cleanup project, will be paid for with state Superfund money.
He said the “fall 2021 is the next opportune time to complete the remediation of the park, both in terms of the overall project schedule and in terms of the seasonal cycles of the trees affording the greatest likelihood of tree survival.”
The DEC said it would like a decision from the city by May 31.
City Council was set to discuss the matter at a special meeting last week, but after a contentious discussion regarding interviews for the new Police Accountability Board, members agreed to delay it.
Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers said Monday that Council likely will take on the issue at one of its meetings the first full of week of April.