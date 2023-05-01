SENECA FALLS — Back on Feb. 24, ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls trucked a load of foundry sand to Seneca Meadows landfill. The landfill’s detectors set off an alarm that the sand contained radioactivity, specifically Radium 226. The load was isolated and the state Department of Environmental Conservation called to the scene.
On April 27, the DEC Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations Unit said its probe found no criminal culpability on the part of ITT Goulds Pumps or the trucking company that transported it.
A DEC spokesperson from Region 8 in Avon said “both were unaware the sand contained naturally occurring radioactive materials.”
“ITT Goulds Pumps has hired a consultant and engineering firm to install monitoring equipment to ensure any waste removed from the site does not contain radioactive materials before it is shipped off site,” spokesperson Andrea Pedrick said.
She said the load remains isolated at the landfill until the DEC’s Bureau of Hazardous Waste and Radiation Management determines the recommended disposal option to ensure protection of public health and the environment. The company’s radiation consultant cleaned the trailer that brought the foundry sand; it has been released back to the transport company.
Goulds officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Kyle Black, district manager for Seneca Meadows Inc.’s parent company, Texas-based Waste Connections, said the landfill’s radiation detection equipment alerted the scale house team of the radioactive reading, and the sand was segregated immediately. He said the radioactivity level was low and no danger was posed, adding that the landfill’s equipment detects levels two times greater than background radioactivity. Black added that every load brought to the landfill is scanned for radioactivity.