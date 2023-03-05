GENEVA — The City of Geneva was notified of a spill of materials into the north end of Seneca Lake on Saturday.
The city, Geneva Police, Fire, and Public Works departments have been on-site and are working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to investigate the origin of the spill, stop its spread and clean up the spill materials.
The DEC has determined the spill to be petroleum. The source of the spill has been found — a leaking fuel container located at a property several blocks away where an undetermined amount of petroleum was released from a tote.
An investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to a press release from the Geneva City Manager Amie Hendrix’s office.
According to DEC officials, on Saturday at about 5 p.m., the agency was notified of a possible petroleum spill impacting Seneca Lake in the Geneva area.
An initial investigation indicated a container was leaking fuel onto the ground and into a storm sewer through which the fuel eventually reached Marsh Creek and Seneca Lake.
The DEC says that spill mitigation protocols are underway, including placement of a harbor boom around the outfall into the lake and a boom and pads are also being used at the lake and along various areas of Marsh Creek.
A vacuum truck was also used to collect puddles of spilled petroleum. City of Geneva officials say that their crews are working with the state on the cleanup and the investigation.
The DEC says it is working with the property owner to get more information as part of the ongoing investigation and will closely oversee cleanup activities until they are completed.
Information reported by WXXI’S Randy Gorbman is included in this story.