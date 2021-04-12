SENECA FALLS — Experts agree phosphorus has several negative impacts on a body of water, ranging from the formation of harmful algal blooms and excessive weed growth to water turbidity and overall water quality.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a plan to reduce the nutrients flowing into Cayuga Lake, an effort to protect water quality and restore the recreational value of the lake’s south end. Cayuga Lake is the source of drinking water for Seneca Falls and several communities in Cayuga County, including Union Springs.
DEC is recommending a 30% reduction in the phosphorus load to the Cayuga Lake watershed.
Phosphorus comes from facilities that include wastewater treatment plants and municipal storm-sewer systems, along with agricultural runoff from manure and fertilizers, and other sources. If implemented, DEC’s proposed total daily maximum limit would build on the HABs action plan developed for Cayuga Lake in 2018. At that time, Cayuga Lake was selected as one of 12 priority lakes in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s HABs initiative.
To see the draft Cayuga Lake TMDL, visit www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/23835.html.
DEC is accepting written comments on the draft until 5 p.m. May 24. Comments may be submitted to NYS DEC Division of Water, Bureau of Water Resources Management, 625 Broadway, 4th floor, Albany, NY 12233-3508, or by email to waterlog@dec.ny.gov.
DEC will conduct a virtual public meeting about the draft TMDL at 5:30 p.m. April 19. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/3dM1Twk. That same link can be used to preregister for the meeting.