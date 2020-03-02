HONEOYE — A new habitat management plan for the Honeoye Inlet Wildlife Management Area will be discussed at a public information meeting March 9.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will provide details and answer questions about the plan, which includes measures to control invasive plant species, timber harvests to improve forest health and habitat quality, mowing, enhancing grassland fields and increasing shrub land areas.
The Honeoye Inlet WMA consists of 1,977 acres directly south of Honeoye Lake in the towns of Canadice, Naples, Richmond and South Bristol in Ontario County and Springwater in Livingston County. The WMA’s habitats include forested wetland, emergent wetland, upland forest, grassland and shrub land.
“DEC is dedicated to preserving and enhancing wildlife habitat on Honeoye Inlet Wildlife Management Area to benefit declining wildlife species and popular game animals,” said Paul D’Amato, DEC Region 8 director.
D’Amato said the DEC will continue to actively manage the WMA to benefit wildlife, while using best management practices that protect water quality.
The plan can be found on the DEC’s website.
The March 9 session will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Town Hall, 8690 Main St., Honeoye. The building is wheelchair accessible. The meeting will begin with an informal open house from 6:30 to 7 p.m., with DEC staff available for discussion. A presentation will begin at 7 p.m. to review the history of the WMA, specific activities and locations for planned management actions, a review of forest habitat management and a question and answer period.
For more information, call (585) 226-5383.