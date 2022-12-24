VICTOR — The State Superfund Site at Modock Springs-DLS Sand and Gravel on Malone Road has been downgraded to Class 4 status by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The sand and gravel pit had been classified Class 2. It was reclassified “as it no longer presents a significant threat to public health or the environment.”
Some of the reasons DEC officials downgraded the site’s status:
• A long-term water and soil vapor monitoring program to verify that natural attenuation processes are occurring at the site has been implemented.
• Eleven homes within the investigation area were connected to the public water supply.
• The use of groundwater at the site as a source of potable or process water without prior approval is prohibited.
• Remedial actions have been satisfactorily completed in accordance with the October 2009 Record of Decision and measures are in place to prevent human exposure to residual contamination at the site.
Mail comments or questions to Charlie Gregory, project manager, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7017; email charlie.gregory@dec.ny.gov; or call 518-402-8246.