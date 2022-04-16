WOLCOTT — A half-acre parcel contaminated by high levels of mercury would be cleaned up under a plan unveiled by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The remediation plan won’t begin until a period of public comment ends. It began Wednesday and concludes May 30.
The site includes a portion of two parcels, 11865 Orchard St. and 6162 W. Port Bay Road. It is a vacant, grass-covered plot in a commercial space, adjacent to a baseball field to the west, a commercial facility to the north, the Wolcott Fire Department to the south, and the vacant Cahoon parcel to the east. It was owned by growers of gladiolas who used a mercury-based fungicide from the early 1930s until the mid-1950s, contaminating the soil.
Mercury has been identified at depths ranging from 0-17 feet below ground surface at concentrations above restricted commercial-use levels. The highest concentration of mercury detected in the subsurface soil was 922 milligrams per kilogram. The safe level is 2.8 mg/kg.
Groundwater and sediment at the site were investigated and mercury was not detected above standards. DEC officials said redevelopment of the site is not anticipated.
The adjacent Cahoon parcel was remediated as part of the Brownfield Cleanup Program. Based on that, a special investigation was conducted by the DEC in 2015-16 to determine if the contamination occurred in soils northwest of the Cahoon site.
The remediation includes these steps:
• Excavating and disposing of contaminated soil from the top foot across the majority of the site that exceeds the 2.8 mg/kg limit for mercury.
• Importing clean material and placement of a cover system, including a demarcation layer.
• Implementing a health and safety plan and community air monitoring plan during all ground intrusive activities.
• Implementing a site management plan for long-term maintenance of the cover and recording an environmental easement to ensure proper use of the site.
To comment, access the Analysis of Alternatives Report and other project documents at www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C859026A/ or visit the DEC’s Region 8 office on Routes 5&20 in Avon.
Comments should be submitted to project manager Danielle Miles at the DEC Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, or at danielle.miles@dec.ny.gov.