RICHMOND — The public is invited to a virtual information session from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) on a state Department of Environmental Conservation plan to control phosphorus in Honeoye Lake.
This fall, a contractor hired by the DEC will apply aluminum sulfate, a nutrient inactivant, to the deepest portions of the lake in an effort to trap phosphorus in the sediments, preventing them from being dispersed into the water where it can harm water quality.
Phosphorus is a critical nutrient, but excess concentrations can result in poor water quality.
Honeoye Lake is described by the DEC as a valuable recreational asset that is currently impaired due to high phosphorus concentration, mostly coming from within the lake itself.
High phosphorus concentrations can create water quality issues such as reduced water clarity, low dissolved oxygen, fish die-off and could lead to growth of harmful algal blooms.
Aluminum sulfate has been used to restore water quality outside of New York state. Honeoye Lake will be the third of three lakes treated as part of DEC’s research to gauge the effectiveness of the chemical in reducing internal nutrient loads. Initial pilot treatments were in the spring of 2019 in Peach Lake in Putnam County and Mohegan Lake in Westchester County.
A total maximum daily load for Honeoye Lake concluded that internal loading is the dominant source of phosphorus, making it an ideal candidate for the third pilot aluminum sulfate treatment, according to DEC officials.
The data obtained from these three pilot projects will be evaluated to guide future DEC thinking and permit requirements on the use of nutrient inactivants in the state.
The virtual meeting can be accessed via WebEx at https://on.ny.gov/honeoye22. People without computer access may join the meeting by dialing 518-549-0500 and using the meeting access code 3322022.