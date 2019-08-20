GENEVA — Attention swimming pool owners: The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking you to look through the yucky stuff that collects in your pool’s skimmer boxes for the Asian long-horned beetles, an invasive species that kills trees.
In a recent news release, the DEC is urging pool owners to participate in the Division of Lands and Forests annual Asian Long-horned Beetle Swimming Pool Survey in August.
This is the time of the year when the ALBs emerge as adults and are most active outside of their host tree. The goal is to find these exotic invasive beetles before they can cause serious damage to forest and street trees.
The DEC is asking people with pools to keep an eye out for any insects that are about an inch-and-half long, black with white spots, with long black-and-white antennae. The beetles leave perfectly round exit holes about the size of a dime on branches and tree trunks. Sawdust like material called frass will collect on branches and around the base of the tree.
If a suspicious insect is found in the skimmers or pool, the DEC is asking that a photo be taken and emailed to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mail the insect itself to the Division of Land and Forests Forest Health Diagnostic Lab for identification. The address is 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, N.Y. 12054, attention: Jessica Cancelliere.
The ALB is a wood boring beetle that was accidentally introduced to the United States through wood packing materials from Asia. These pests attack a variety of hardwoods, including maples, birches and willows, among others, and have caused the death of hundreds of thousands of trees across the country.
State officials said several agencies have worked together to manage the ALB infestation in New York and have succeeded in eradicating the invasive beetle from Staten Island, Manhattan, Islip and eastern Queens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.