TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office said it will not suspend, modify or revoke permits it issued to Greenidge Generation LLC, as requested by the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes.
Greenidge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Holdings of Connecticut, operates the former coal-powered electric generating station near Dresden on the west shore of Seneca Lake.
This year, the company sought and received permits to use the electricity generated by the plant to power computers involved in data mining and bitcoin production, rather than adding the power to the state grid. CPFL, based in Penn Yan, and other groups objected and raised several concerns, mainly about hot water discharges possibly harming the Keuka Outlet and Seneca Lake and lack of screens on water intakes to prevent fish from entering the system and being killed.
In a letter to CPFL President Mary Anne Kowalski, Region 8 permit administrator Thomas Haley said the DEC has reviewed the points raised in a Sept. 16 letter “and fully evaluated all the Department’s Uniform Procedures Act permits to see if there are any inconsistencies between the current operation of the facility and the permit assumptions and conditions.”
He said the staff reviewed four permits, including those dealing with air quality and water withdrawal.
“We have determined that the facility operation is within the limitations of the permits,” Haley wrote. “The facility is in compliance with the terms and conditions in all permits.”
The thermal study work plan, which is a requirement of the State Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit, was submitted in September 2020 and is currently being reviewed, he said, adding that the thermal study is planned for 2021.
“We have determined that none of the grounds contained in Subpart 621.13, which allows the Department to suspend, modify or revoke permits, were identified,” Haley said. “Therefore, we will not be suspending, modifying or revoking the Greenidge permits in response to your letter.”
In response, Greenidge issued a statement critical of CPFL and others, saying the DEC letter “rejects each and every claim made against it by the Committee for the Preservation of the Finger Lakes, which is just the latest rejection of a long line of baseless claims from this group.”
“We care as much about Seneca Lake as anyone in this community and this group’s suggestion to the contrary is not just demonstrably wrong, but is ridiculous and offensive,” said Dale Irwin, Greenidge plant manager. “We have met and exceeded all the rigorous federal and state environmental standards at every turn and we do it gladly because we value Seneca Lake and take our obligation to be good environmental stewards seriously.”
Irwin said the switch to date mining and bitcoin production “demonstrates that we will continue to invest in our facility so it will continue to thrive in the future and that’s good for everyone in the town of Torrey and Yates County.”
He said the company appreciates support from local government leaders “who have seen through the baseless attacks from CPFL over the years and continue to work with us.”
He noted that Greenidge now has 25 good-paying jobs and generates millions of dollars for the local economy doing business with local vendors, generating sales tax for the county and paying property taxes to support schools and local services.
In June, the company applied to the Torrey Town Board for approval to expand the data center by adding four, 42-by-120-foot buildings to house computer servers and cooling fans. In September, the town Planning Board voted to waive its authority to require an environmental impact statement for the building project. That’s when CPFL sought to have the DEC suspend, modify or revoke the permits.
The plant now operates with natural gas to power its generators. It was built in 1937, closed in 2014 and reopened in 2017 under new ownership.
Kowalski said, “It is disappointing that the state Department of Environmental Conservation is refusing to take a hard look at the damage the diversion of enough electricity to power 100,000 homes is doing to our air and water.”
“Greenidge is literally manufacturing money and harming Seneca Lake in the process,” she added.