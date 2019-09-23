LODI — A few years after he fought in World War II, including the renowned Battle of the Bulge, Gerald White contacted the Army about medals he believed he had earned.
“The Army looked at my paperwork and said there was insufficient information,” White recalled. “I looked into it again about two years later, and they said again my paperwork was insufficient. I finally said, ‘Oh, the hell with it.’ “
White, who grew up in Lodi and worked as a civilian munitions inspector at the Seneca Army Depot, left Seneca County and later worked in similar positions around the country and overseas. He eventually retired in Alabama and later moved to South Carolina — where, at the age of 93, he is still an active member of American Legion Post 193 in Chapin, near the capital of Columbia.
Although he still hoped to get the medals, White hadn’t pressed the matter for decades. However, he mentioned the subject a year or so ago to a post member who was a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
“He said there was no reason you shouldn’t have those medals,” White said.
That set the wheels in motion for an effort that took about 13 months, but resulted in White getting those long-overdue medals in July during a ceremony at the Legion post. He received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Bronze Star, and several World War II campaign stars.
White, who grew up on Seneca Street in the village of Lodi, was drafted in 1944 while he was a still student at Ovid High School. He did his basic training at Fort Blanding in Florida, and after being shipped to Europe fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
White and his unit fought in the Ardennes forest, advanced into Germany and eventually Czechoslovakia.
White was discharged from the Army in 1946 and returned home, where he finished up high school, went to SUNY Morrisville on the GI Bill and earned a degree in electrical power. He took a civilian office job at the Seneca Army Depot, where he met his future wife Pearl (Johnson), then took a six-months munitions course at the Savanna (Ill.) Army Depot.
“I wasn’t sure about doing that, but she said go for it,” White said of his wife. “They told me my chances of getting assigned back to the Seneca Depot were slim and none, but guess where I ended up? Yep, the Seneca Army Depot.”
That started a nearly 40-year career that saw White work at numerous ordnance depots across and outside the U.S., including Korea. He retired in 1985 as chief of the missile branch at Anniston Ordnance Depot in Alabama, and moved to South Carolina about 10 years ago after his daughter got a job there.
Thanks to some members of the Chapin Legion post, White’s missing paperwork was found by the Army in May. White got his medals at the ceremony two months later from Maj. Gen. Van McCarty of the South Carolina National Guard, as well as commendations from the U.S. Congress and South Carolina House of Representatives.
While White did not have his original uniform, Post members found a World War II jacket, shirt and tie from a local antique store and adorned it with White’s branch insignia, private first class stripes and 2nd Infantry Division Patch. That became part of a display at the Legion with White’s other honors, including being named South Carolina Legionnaire of the Year in 2018 and being part of the World War II section of the National Museum Soldier Center at Fort Benning, Ga.
Throughout the recent year-long process to get his medals, Legion members said White displayed a patience and humbleness they have seen for years.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” he said. “Some guys who were in my situation never got their medals. I always tell people that it’s better late than never.”