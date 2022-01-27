WATERLOO — State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle said he will issue a verdict at 2 p.m. Friday in the bench trial of former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds Sheppard.
Testimony ended Wednesday. Defense Attorney James Doyle and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz were scheduled to make their summations today.
Deeds, 46, is charged with five counts of falsifying business records, one count of defrauding the government, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count of official misconduct. The first three charges are class E felonies, while the latter is a misdemeanor. She is accused of submitting time sheets indicating she was at work when she wasn’t, resulting in $2,016 in illegal salary.
Former County Manager John Sheppard, who married Deeds in October 2020, spent Wednesday morning on the stand. He testified for the defense, saying that he was satisfied with the work efforts put forth by Deeds after she took over as finance director in 2016. Questioned by attorney Doyle, Sheppard said he recommended her appointment to the newly created position. Sheppard explained that the county had just created a new finance department to take over many of the duties formerly handled by the elected county treasurer.
James Doyle asked about the transition to the new system. Sheppard said it did not go smoothly, saying Deeds was met with resistance from several departmental finance directors.
“There was some sabotage and subversive emails,” he said. “People refused to cooperate.”
“Was there resistance to change?” James Doyle asked.
“Yes,” Sheppard replied.
Sheppard testified that he was satisfied with Deeds’ performance, although not necessarily with the end result. He said that he did not blame Deeds for the county’s financial problems and transition issues.
Sheppard explained the payroll system and said Deeds, as an exempt managerial employee, only had to show on a card that she worked 75 hours in a two-week pay period and did not have to submit time sheets showing how many hours she worked each day. He said Deeds asked for flexibility to work remotely, and nights and weekends on occasion, in order to accommodate her two young daughters and family problems that surfaced later.
Regarding those problems, attorney Doyle asked Sheppard to explain them in more detail. Sheppard testified that Deeds’ ex-husband allegedly was abusing one of the two daughters and Deeds wanted to work more at home as a result. Sheppard said he later helped Deeds find housing.
He said his relationship with her began as professional but evolved into a personal relationship that resulted with both getting divorced and marrying each other.
Sheppard said there were no violations of county policy with Deeds’ work situation.
Under cross-examination by DA Sinkiewicz, Sheppard was asked if his personal relationship with Deeds affected his judgment regarding her work situation. Sheppard said it did not. He said he was made aware of out-of-state trips Deeds and her daughters planned for cheerleading competitions and noted she always met the 75 hours-per-pay-period requirement by various measures.
In the afternoon, James Doyle called Deeds to the stand. She testified that when she applied for the position, she made it clear she would need to have flexible work hours and be able to work remotely. She said that was agreed to by Sheppard, her direct supervisor. She told the court that she was aware of the 75-hour requirement and made sure she met it, even if it meant working nights, weekends, holidays, and while on trips.
Deeds said she received little support for her efforts to direct the finance department, other than from Sheppard.
During further cross-examination Sinkiewicz attempted to find discrepancies in Deeds’ testimony.
Daniel Doyle, who is presiding over the non-jury trial, also questioned Sheppard, focusing on his relationship with Deeds and how that may have impacted his decision-making regarding her work for the county.