SENECA FALLS — How to incorporate some $3 million in host community benefits revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc. in the 2021 town budget will be discussed at today’s 5:30 p.m. Town Board meeting.
Without the landfill revenue figured in, the tentative budget shows a 43 percent increase in the tax levy, even though expenditures are projected to decrease by 7.5 percent over 2020.
The budget work session will be in the Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St. The public is invited but must follow COVID-19 protocols on social distancing and mask wearing.
In the first draft of the 2021 budget, no landfill revenue is appropriated. This year, the board voted to use $1.4 million in landfill revenue to offset expenses in the highway, parks and recreation and Vince’s Park budgets. The remainder was put into reserve accounts to help fund infrastructure projects, mainly water and sewer.
“The board will ultimately need to make the decision to increase taxes or utilize landfill revenue to offset the increases,” said Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara. Ferrara said the 7.5 percent decrease in spending was accomplished by:
• Staff reductions.
• A freeze on wages and salaries, except for unionized police department members.
• Saving more than $60,000 by replacing contracted trash pickup with a town-run collection program.
• Saving more than $40,000 in phone service, internet and cable charges and reducing spending in other departments as much as possible with no impact on services. Ferrara said the phone savings were realized by discontinued phones not being used in town-owned properties and utilizing a new company called CBN, which offers lower rates.
• The town has approved the sale of the town-owned condominium in the Partridge Building on Fall Street downtown, putting it back on the tax roll and saving an estimated $8,000 in expenses.