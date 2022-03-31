Dresden power plant
Buy Now

The Greenidge power plant burned coal until its 2011 closing. The current owner of the property is converting the fuel used at the electricity-generating facility from coal to natural gas.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lake Times

TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conversation once again has prolonged its time frame for making a decision on Greenidge Generation's effort to renew its emissions permits.

See Friday's edition of the Times for more on this story.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you