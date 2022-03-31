TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conversation once again has prolonged its time frame for making a decision on Greenidge Generation's effort to renew its emissions permits.
Decision on Greenidge permit applications delayed a second time
- By MIKE HIBBARD mhibbard@fltimes.com
