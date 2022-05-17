WATERLOO — For decades, sports teams from the Waterloo school district have been known as the Indians.
That tradition may be coming to an end, just as it did for the Cleveland Indians baseball team — possibly as soon as next month. However, the change won't come without opposition.
An Facebook petition on Change.org, organized by Waterloo graduate Lauren Case, opposes a change from the Indians mascot. As of Monday, 320 had signed the petition, putting it more than halfway toward its goal of 500.
Case is asking people to sign the online petition to show support for keeping the Waterloo Indians.
"Waterloo's mascot has been the Indians to show pride in our area's heritage and we use it as a symbol of strength and bravery," Case said. "Our schools teach local Indian culture to our children and do not use the imagery in a derogatory manner. Taking it from local view erases a part of our local culture."
The village of Waterloo was originally a Cayuga Indian settlement along the Seneca River called Sckayus. The district has a primary school called Skoi-Yase to reflect that history.
"We understand on a larger national scale there have been sports teams with mascots that have been seen as derogatory," Case said. "However, it is our local belief that this is not the case."
Dan Bedell signed the petition.
"Removing all symbols of Native Americans is in itself wrong," he wrote. "Only a racist would want to remove all traces of minorities. These symbols are there to honor Native American heritage."
The school district website includes information on the mascot change.
No matter how many signatures the petition generates, it seems unlikely to change the district's decision.
"The Waterloo Central School District will be adopting a new mascot this year," a statement on the school website reads. "The district is aware of the great pride the community has in its schools and is taking many steps to ensure that students, staff and the community are involved in the selection process. The mascot is being changed as part of the district's strategic plan that was developed by a committee formed in December 2020. The committee met from January to May 2021. The Board of Education adopted the strategic plan in the summer of 2021, shared it with staff, families and the community in September 2021."
A mascot committee was formed in the past winter, charged with creating a process to select a new mascot.
According to the website, that committee was supposed to meet in the first or second week of May to analyze data collected from stakeholders.
A second survey will be created for the community, families, staff and students to review the top selections the committee deems appropriate for a new mascot.
"This survey will be sent out in late May," the website said.
The school board will make a final selection in June, based on the feedback received from the community.
Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis did not respond to an email seeking comment.