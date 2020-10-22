SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will have to decide Monday what to do with revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc. in 2021.
The board was unable to decide Tuesday on how to incorporate approximately $3 million from the landfill under the Host Community Agreement so put it off until Monday.
Last year, the board decided to use $1.4 million in landfill revenue to offset expenses in the highway and parks and recreation budgets. The rest was put into reserve accounts to help fund infrastructure projects, mainly in water and sewer departments.
The tentative 2021 town budget does not include any revenue from the landfill. Without it, the tax levy is project to rise by 43 percent, even though the proposed budget shows only a 7.5 percent decrease in spending. State aid also is expected to decline next year..
“We went through a few departments and talked about landfill revenue. We have to make a decision by Monday because I have to have a preliminary budget ready for a public hearing on Nov. 5,” said Supervisor Mike Ferrara.
Ferrara proposed the tentative budget. He said the budget decrease was due to staff reductions, a wage freeze except for unionized police department members, having trash pickup switched from private contractor to a town program to save $60,000, saving $40,000 in phone, internet and cable charges and the sale of a town-owned condominium in the Partridge Building on Fall Street, putting it back on the tax roll and removing $8,000 in costs.
The board reviewed the assessor, town court, highway and town clerk budgets Tuesday.
“At the end, we had an open and sometimes fiery discussion among the board and some audience members about the proposed tax rates, overall tax strategy and the landfill revenue,” said board member Doug Avery.
“We did not, however, decide how to apply the projected landfill revenue to the 2021 budget,” Avery added. “We know that we will have to address it at our final workshop on Monday. By that time, we will have addressed the entire expenditure side of the budget.”
In other action Tuesday, the board approved an inter-municipal agreement for the Route 414 sewer line with the town of Tyre and awarded a bid for a new generator for the Auburn Road water tower.