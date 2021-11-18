WATERLOO — A decision could be made by the end of the month on whether the company planning to build Trelina Solar Energy Center in the west end of the town will be permitted to do so.
The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has scheduled a meeting for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 in Albany to consider Trelina’s application for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need. The meeting will be conducted by way of a video conference that will be live-streamed from the state capital at www.dps.ny.gov/webcasts.html.
Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources applied for the necessary permit in October 2019. Since then, the siting board has conducted a non-public hearing through which other state agencies and the town of Waterloo submitted information, documents, reports, and questions about the project, with rebuttals allowed. That process is nearing an end.
The seven-member siting board consists of five state officials and two ad hoc members nominated by local governments. The ad hoc seats are held by Packwood Road residents Joe Wukitsch and Rich Swinehart.
The hearing and process is being overseen by Administrative Law Judges Michael Caruso and Sean Mullally.
The solar facility would be located on about 250 acres of land leased from the Oese-Siegal family, which operates Gem Lake Farms.
Concerns have been raised about the impact of the project on property values in the Packwood and Serven Road and Pre-Emption Stret areas.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has approved a financial assistance package for Trelina that includes a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and other exemptions.