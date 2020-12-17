GENEVA — Cecilia McCann, daughter of the late Frank and Patricia McCann of Geneva, retired from the Army recently after 27 years of service. She retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Four, or CW4.
McCann was born and raised in Geneva. She graduated from DeSales High School in 1993. In February of that year, she enlisted in the Army through the delayed entry program
McCann’s awards and decoration include:
Bronze Star
• Meritorious Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster).
• Army Commendation Medal (7 Oak Leaf Clusters).
• Joint Service Medal.
• Army Achievement Medal (8 Oak Leaf Clusters).
• Good Conduct Medal (Two Bronze Loop).
• National Defense Medal (One Bronze Star).
• Korea Defense Service Medal.
• Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 2).
• Army Service Ribbon.
• Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 3).
• Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
• Global War of Terrorism Service Medal — Expedionary.
• Drivers Badge and the Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge.
She received the unit award of Joint Meritorious for her unit’s service for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2004-05. McCann also is the recipient of the Audie Murphy Medallion in 1999 and the Order of Saint Martin in 2009. More recently, she was honored with a Legion of Merit award.
McCann has a daughter, Cherish Alexis, who is married to Sgt. Jacob Gilmer. The Gilmers have two sons, Oliver and Hudson. They live in Stuttgart, Germany.
McCann is now a Florida resident and volunteers with her local fire department.