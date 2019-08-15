SENECA FALLS — A Purple Heart Trail in this Seneca County community has morphed from the planning stages to reality.
The public is invited to Tuesday’s dedication of the trailhead in front of Generations Bank’s 20 E. Bayard St. headquarters. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with words from Generations Bank President and CEO Menzo Case, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of of Canandaigua, and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131 of Cananadigua. The Mynderse Academy Chorale Singers will perform as well.
The trail will feature stone pavers engraved with the name, rank and service branch information of 33 recipients of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to those wounded in combat or given to families whose loved ones were killed in action.
“While in Frisco, Texas, visiting a veterans memorial park, I noticed that Frisco was designated a Purple Heart City,” Case said. “I did some research and found that any town or city can have the same designation.
“We asked the Town Board to pass a resolution that will designate Seneca Falls as a Purple Heart Town.”
The board has not yet made that designation, but still could, Case said.
Community members are welcome to have a stone placed on the Purple Heart Memorial Trail for a veteran awarded the Purple Heart. Generations will cover the cost of the first 30 paving stones. Once those have been confirmed, the bank will assist those interested in obtaining additional stones for placement on the path.
There is no requirement that the veterans be born in or live in the area.
To find out more, visit www.mygenbank.com.
The plan is to have other businesses and organizations begin their own Purple Heart Trail to supplement and extend what was started by the bank.
“Throughout our nation’s history, thousands of men and women have proudly served in the U.S. military,” Helming said. “As the daughter of an Air Force veteran and the mother-in-law of a current Army soldier, I have the utmost respect and admiration for our veterans and our service members. With that in mind, I am proud to work with the town of Seneca Falls and Generations Bank to take the steps needed to designate Seneca Falls as a Purple Heart Town and dedicate a Purple Heart memorial path to pay tribute to local veterans who received the Purple Heart and were wounded or killed while serving and sacrificing on behalf of our nation.”
“Our military heroes have earned our gratitude and respect,” Kolb said. “I am honored to participate in this community event highlighting the selfless sacrifices made by so many brave Americans.”
Generations Bank began as Seneca Falls Savings Bank in 1870. It has retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina.
