WATERLOO — The public is invited to the dedication of two new state historic roadside markers in Seneca County.
The first will be 1 p.m. May 14 at the Fayette Volunteer Fire Department on Route 414. The marker will recognize the birthplace of Robert S. Duncanson.
Duncanson is recognized as the first Black landscape artist to be known internationally. He was born in Fayette in 1821 and moved to Monroe, Mich., in 1828. In 1840, the 19-year-old Duncanson moved to the Cincinnati area to embark on his career as a self-taught fine artist and landscape artist.
He later moved to Detroit and worked as a portrait painter. Both his landscape and portrait paintings were much acclaimed.
After the ceremony at the fire station, county Historian Walt Gable said a vehicle caravan will drive past the actual Duncanson marker on West River Road, just west of Marshall Road. The marker was paid for by the county from its room occupancy tax fund for tourism.
The second dedication will be 3 p.m. June 8 at LaFayette Park on West Main Street in the village of Waterloo. The marker recognizes the June 8, 1825, stop by the Marquis de Lafayette of France during his farewell visit to the United States.
Lafayette was a key supporter of the American Revolution. He stopped in Waterloo, where the park is located, on his way from Canandaigua to Syracuse.
The Marquis’ visit was marked by tragedy: Capt. Jeheil Parsons was killed when he ignited a cannon that exploded.
The new marker to be dedicated will denote the Lafayette stop and Parsons’ death. The marker was paid for by The LaFayette Trail Inc., with the county donating $1,000 to that organization.
Gable talked about the two dedications during an April 26 report to the Board of Supervisors on a historic markers restoration project initiated by the board in February 2020, and led by board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick.
“When this project began, there were 51 known historic markers in Seneca County, with several of them currently not on display on the roadsides. This included several markers that were in the state Department of Transportation building, with some in pieces,” he said, noting there was one marker missing.
To date, Gable said 38 historic markers have been taken down, sandblasted and repainted by Catskill Castings of Bloomville, with others undergoing repair work. Four new historic markers were made by Catskill Castings to replace the one missing marker and to replace three that were too damaged to be welded back together.
Gable said the work of removing the historic markers and processing their delivery to Catskill Castings was performed by Matthew Roberts of the county Highway Department and coordinated by highway Superintendent Roy Gates. Poles were repainted black where needed. Three other markers are in the process of being removed from their poles and being shipped to Catskill Castings for restoration.
Since the project began, two new historic markers have been erected. One was for the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library in Ovid — that was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation — and the other was former Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, which was paid for by college alumni.
“We should take great pride in how nice the vast majority of historic markers in Seneca County look now because of this restoration project,” Gable said. “Certainly tourists, as well as county residents, can enjoy their appearance.”
Gable said new applications have been submitted to the Pomeroy Foundation requesting funding for five new historic markers: the Busy Bee Ferry in Ovid, Oak Hill Cemetery in McDuffietown, Lodi Landing and Silas Halsey in Lodi, and the Baby Bear courthouse building in Ovid.