WATERLOO — Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz has been given two weeks to comply with a demand for pretrial discovery materials in the felony case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds.
Judge Dan Doyle adjourned pretrial matters until April 29 to give Sinkiewicz time to provide the requested evidence to defense attorney James Doyle.
Deeds was indicted by a county Grand Jury in October 2019, charged with multiple counts of falsifying business records, along with fourth-degree grand larceny and defrauding the government. All three charges are class E felonies. Deeds also was charged with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
She is accused of falsifying her time cards related in 2018 and ’19, resulting in more than $2,000 in salary she was not entitled to receive.
Deeds, 45, resigned in August 2019. She has been free on her own recognizance since entering a plea of not guilty during her October 2019 arraignment.