WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds' scheduled appearance in Seneca County Court Thursday morning has been postponed.
Deeds' attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, was set to argue pre-trial motions and an order to show cause.
Deeds is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, one count of defrauding the government, five counts of falsifying business records, and one count of official misconduct. The first three charges are class E felonies, while the latter is a misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges Deeds falsified her time cards related to hours worked in 2018 and ’19. She is charged with being paid more than $2,000 she was not entitled to receive.
Deeds resigned in August 2019.
She has been free on her own recognizance since her arraignment in October 2019, when she entered a not-guilty plea.