WATERLOO — After more than two years, the case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds Sheppard was over in a few minutes.
Acting Seneca County Judge Daniel Doyle acquitted Deeds Sheppard on seven felony charges and a single misdemeanor count, all relating to her work time sheets from 2017 and ’18.
Doyle said he reviewed the testimony from witnesses and exhibits, and the written summations submitted by defense attorney James Doyle and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, before rendering a decision.
“Proving intent was difficult, especially for an exempt employee,” he said before finding Deeds Sheppard not guilty on all charges.
Deeds Sheppard sobbed and hugged her attorney and her husband, former County Manager John Sheppard, who testified in her defense. She also hugged her mother, who attended the trial that began Monday and concluded with closing summations Thursday morning.
James Doyle said after all evidence was considered, “justice was done.” Deeds Sheppard declined to comment.
“I respect the judge’s decision. He listened attentively to all the evidence,” Sinkiewicz said. “Proving intent was the most difficult aspect of my case. While there was no criminal liability found, the conduct of the defendant during her career here certainly demanded a full accounting.”
During the trial, Sinkiewicz called witnesses who testified that Deeds Sheppard was not in her office for several days at a time and there was no evidence she did work as finance director remotely, from her computer, yet she submitted time sheets showing she worked 75 hours in a two-week pay period in 2018.
Attorney Doyle’s witnesses, including the defendant and her husband, testified that as an exempt, non-union management employee, she was not obligated to file time sheets with specific daily hours of work.
An October 2019 county Grand Jury indictment charged her with five class E felony counts of falsifying business records and single class E felony charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and defrauding the government. She also was charged with a class A misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
She was paid $2,016 for the hours in question.
Bob Hayssen, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, attend the non-jury trial and declined to comment after the verdict.
Former Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, who led the effort to have the sheriff’s office conduct an investigation of Deeds Sheppard and Sheppard, said she was “shocked” at the verdict.
“Her actions cost the county much more than $2,000 in pay to her. It cost us about $200,000 to hire Bonadio to do a special audit to correct the financial problems she helped cause in 2018,” Lorenzetti said. “We had to contract with former county treasurer Nick Sciotti to come in and help, and many county employees had to work overtime to straighten things out.
“That the former county manager allowed this is wrong,” Lorenzetti added. “I want to apologize to all county workers who were involved in this.”
John Sheppard also was indicted in October 2019, charged with a class A misdemeanor count of official misconduct for discipline he imposed on county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. His case is pending in Waterloo Village Court.