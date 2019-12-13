WATERLOO — Pre-trial motion arguments in the case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds have been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 22 in State Supreme Court for Seneca County.
The arguments originally were scheduled for Dec. 10 but were adjourned at the request of defense attorney James Doyle of Rochester, with agreement by the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office.
Deeds, 43, remains free on her own recognizance. She was named in a 10-count grand jury indictment Oct. 15 and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment that day.
The indictment charges her with seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, a count of defrauding the government and a count of fourth-degree grand larceny, all Class E felonies. She also is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
Deeds is accused of engaging in a scheme with the intent of defrauding the county by false or fraudulent pretenses. She is accused of falsifying her work time sheets, resulting in her being paid $2,169.54 for time not worked in the finance department from Dec. 29, 2017 to May 4, 2018. She resigned in August 2018.
The county Board of Supervisors ordered a special investigation into the actions of Deeds and former County Manager John Sheppard Oct. 23, 2018. The Seneca County Sheriff’s office completed the investigation in January 2019, after which the case was presented to a grand jury, resulting in the indictment.
Sheppard faces a Class A misdemeanor county of official misconduct in a separate matter involving county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. He has pleaded not guilty and pretrial motions are scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 15 in Waterloo village court.